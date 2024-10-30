CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Gables Police arrested a California fugitive after he allegedly attempted to evade officers by boarding a Miami-Dade County bus.

Dominic Martinez Gianfermo, 30, wanted in California on a $5 million bond for assault causing great bodily injury, was initially spotted at 800 Douglas Road, where he fled with a knife after being approached by security, according to CGPD.

Police were alerted to his possible location on a northbound Miami-Dade County bus, where officers stopped the vehicle and identified Gianfermo, who was reportedly sitting in the back with a knife visible in his waistband.

After initially providing a false name and birthdate, Gianfermo was identified and taken into custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he awaits extradition to California on the outstanding assault charge.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.