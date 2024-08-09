WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash at a West Miami-Dade school involving a car and three propane tanks sent the driver to the hospital and prompted an evacuation.

The incident happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Elementary School on 11901 NW 2nd St., Friday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the school’s cafeteria manager backed up into the tank. Officials said the campus and a nearby church were evacuated as a result.

7Skyforce hovered above the white Dodge Charger involved in the crash. The vehicle sustained damage to the rear bumper.

The tanks were seen knocked over on the ground. Propane gas can be seen leaking out of at least one of the tanks.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene to close off the area. Hazmat crews were able to shut down the tanks and are continuing to monitor for further leaks.

Fortunately, school was not in session at the time of the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

