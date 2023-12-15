SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cafeteria manager at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami has been arrested for using the school’s funds to buy food for her independent business.

Marisela Santoni-Gomez, 46, is facing grand theft in the second degree and organized fraud. She had been working at the school for 15 years

Police said that as the cafeteria manager, Santoni-Gomez was in charge of the onsite operations, which included the ordering of food and supplies that are used in school only. But outside of school hours, she is the owner of two food trucks, according to police. One of them is a brunch-style truck while the other one is a charcuterie board business.

An anonymous theft complaint triggered an internal investigation into the purchase records starting in January 2023. The report said that purchase records showed various items were purchased that were not offered or used at the school. This included food items such as waffles, avocados, chicken tenders, and specialty to-go food containers and dish heating elements.

Officials said a conservative review of the three major food vendors showed Santoni-Gomez allegedly racked up over $24,000 in fraudulent purchases of items that were not offered or used at the high school.

According to the police report, surveillance cameras at the school showed Santoni-Gomez removing various boxes of food herself or having her husband pick up the items on the days that vendors would deliver food boxes.

Police arrived at her home on Dec. 14, where she admitted to ordering and removing food from the school for her personal use. According to police, she told them that all the transactions were legitimate and were done with the school’s consent.

It is a claim that the school denies, telling police that they had no previous arrangement with them to order any food or products for her personal use.

