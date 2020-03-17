Cafe Versailles, other Miami-Dade restaurants empty due to coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) - Usually around lunchtime, Cafe Versailles would be packed with people grabbing a small cup of coffee and talking about politics and other issues affecting South Florida.

Now, with the coronavirus spreading across the state, the seats at Cafe Versailles are nearly empty as are tables and booths in other restaurants in the area.

According to the National Restaurant Association, the economic impact the coronavirus will have on the restaurant business, which is a $50 billion industry, will be exponential. About 12 percent of Florida’s workforce work in restaurants, with about a million people employed.

Jimmy’s East Side Diner on Biscayne Boulevard is usually packed for breakfast, but on Tuesday, none of the early birds flocked there.

With the restaurant ordered to be closed to the public until further notice, manager Edna Cadigil and waitress Raquel Gonzalez don’t know what financial future lies ahead of them.

When asked how the new restrictions set by the coronavirus pandemic will affect Jimmy’s East Side Diner’s business dynamic, Cadigil said, “It’s gonna be a big change. Well, we do have another option. We can do take-outs, so just let everybody know we can do take-outs, you can call, you can call and order and, you know, come pick it up.”

Gonzalez said that tips are highly important for her income and that of the other waiters at the restaurant.

“We don’t have a salary, so the tip is our salary. Without them, we can’t live,” she said.

Restaurant managers and owners across Miami-Dade County are pleading the public that during the next few weeks, if not months, to support family-owned and local businesses, and leave a tip of one dollar or more when picking up or receiving their orders because their livelihoods depend on those tips.

