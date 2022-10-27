NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - After suspicious bags were reported at a North Miami Beach school, police have deemed the school safe and clear.

C.G. Bethel High School located at 16150 NE 17th Avenue has resumed normal operation as students were released back into the school, Thursday afternoon.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Police’s Bomb Squad were at the school to search for any bomb devices.

No threats were found at the school.

@myNMBPolice has deemed the school safe and clear. Students have been released back to the school. No bomb devices were located. Thank you to @MiamiDadePD for their assistance. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) October 27, 2022

