Bystander killed in Miramar shootout mourned at memorial amid probe

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to remember a man who, authorities said, was killed during a rush hour shootout between police officers from multiple agencies and two jewelry store robbers who carjacked a UPS truck driver.

Friends, co-workers and family members gathered to say goodbye to Richard Cutshaw at Joseph A. Scarano Memorial Chapel in Pembroke Pines, Wednesday afternoon.

Cutshaw’s brother, Tom Cutshaw, described the 70-year-old as kind and engaging.

“I think, most of all, he was a good storyteller. He liked people, and people liked him,” he said.

Investigators said Cutshaw was killed on Dec. 5 while sitting in his car when gunfire erupted around him between police and the robbers at the intersection of Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road.

Police said the shootout was preceded by a 30-mile police chase that unfolded after the suspects, identified as Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill, robbed Regent Jewelers on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. Shortly after, they carjacked UPS driver Frank Ordonez and took him hostage as they fled the area in his delivery truck.

Both suspects and Ordonez were also killed in the gunfire exchange.

The shootout was addressed during a roundtable discussion in Miami, Wednesday morning.

Special Agent Troy Walker with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement led the conversation.

“We have an obligation to the community, and we also have an obligation to the law enforcement agencies that are involved,” he said.

A roundtable discussion in Miami Wednesday morning shed more light on the high-speed chase that ended in that shootout.

Walker is working to determine what exactly happened during the chase and whether or not police could have done something to prevent Cutshaw and Ordonez from being killed.

According to Walker, investigators believe up to 21 officers opened fire at the intersection.

“There were 195 rounds that were recovered on scene,” he said.

“Each officer has to be able to explain what threat they saw and then make that justification as to why they pulled the trigger a certain number of times,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez.

Walker said four autopsies have been completed, but they still do not know whether the victims were shot and killed by the suspects or police.

“We’re in the process of doing that. That’s part of the forensics. That’s part of the examination,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cutshaw’s family has hired lawyers to represent them during this investigation.

However, during the memorial service, loved ones focused on the good times they shared with Cutshaw, as they grapple with the reality that he is longer with them.

“You wake up every morning and think about how it happened, and you just, you can’t believe it,” said his brother.

