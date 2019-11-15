Busted water main leaves big hole in Cutler Bay street

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Water woes left some South Florida streets flooded.

A water main burst and created quite a mess along Southwest 97th Avenue and 216th Street in Cutler Bay, Friday afternoon.

An emergency repair job happened after the ground water bubbled up and filled the streets, leaving a big hole.

Waste and sewage crews will continue doing repair work over the next few days.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.