DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A transportation safety tech company highlighted the importance of bus safety at a presentation delivered to schoolchildren in Doral.

BusPatrol partnered with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to spread awareness of school bus safety at the John I. Smith K-8 Center, Thursday morning.

Students in attendance watched a special presentation that shone a spotlight on what to do when getting to school using a bus.

James Hicks, administrative director for the Department of Transportation, said its important to educate students so they know to be cautious when taking the bus.

“It’s important, and a lot of students, they just don’t come from their front door and get on the bus; they have a corner stop, so sometimes they have to walk to it,” he said, “so it’s important that, when they cross the street, they know what to do — the danger zone, as they said in the presentation today — and also to make sure that they’re looking both ways.”

BusPatrol recently installed new cameras into the school buses to curb illegal bus passing.

A spokesperson for BusPatrol said 90% of people who receive a violation the first time never illegally pass a school bus again.

