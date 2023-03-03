MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida businessman is expressing his frustration and asking for justice after, he said, someone was captured on surveillance video taking off in one of his trucks.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Anthony Puntonet said someone walked up to a moving truck near Northwest 25th Avenue and 20th Street in Miami, Tuesday night.

The blue truck belongs to Brickell Moving and Packing.

Puntonet described that surveillance cameras captured.

“He actually gets inside the truck, the lights turn on, and then he actually walks around the whole truck to see if he can see anything in the truck,” said Puntonet. “Thankfully, it was empty, and it was taken, it was just taken.”

If you have any information on this theft, call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

