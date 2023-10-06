MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida bus driver has been arrested and charged with child neglect after allegedly leaving a four-year-old girl unattended on a school bus while running errands, officials said.

According to the arrest report, Elizabeth Carrero, 33, of Miami Gardens picked up the child and 11 others for school at approximately 7:30 a.m on Sept. 19.

After dropping off the children, the report states Carrero allegedly drove to various locations, including the bank and a mechanic for her vehicle’s air filter, all while the young girl was unknowingly asleep in the bus.

Carrero then returned home and made breakfast.

Around 11:00 a.m., a neighbor noticed the child getting off the bus, drenched in sweat, and alerted Carrero who then ontacted the child’s parents to retrieve her.

Carrero was arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday without incident.

