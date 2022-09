MIAMI (WSVN) - A school bus crashed in Miami.

The bus collided with another driver in the area of Southwest 37th Avenue and 28th Street, Wednesday.

According to police, there were no children on the bus and the driver was OK.

The driver of the car needed help after getting out of the wreck and was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

