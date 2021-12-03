MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials have given the all clear at a high-rise in downtown Miami, hours after a burst pipe caused significant flooding in parts of the building.

7News cameras captured residents standing outside the 50 Biscayne condominium complex, late Thursday night.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded at around 7 p.m. and evacuated the building.

Residents who spoke with 7News said the flooding began around the 29th floor and started raining down on the floors below, flooding multiple units, elevators and even stairwells.

Cellphone video captured water from what management described as a leak as it dripped from ceilings and cascaded down a stairwell, forming pools from floor to floor.

“When we came, the firemen were already here, and the elevators were closed,” said resident Mark Hason, “so I walked up to the pool area, and it was coming down the balconies.”

Another resident recorded video of flooding on the 25th floor.

“You could hear the water through the elevators,” she said in the video. “Like, look, you could see all the water.”

Disaster response teams unloaded air dryers and spent hours trying to get the water out of the building and drying out impacted areas.

“They say in the mail room they have a lot of water,” said Dr. Colin Rousseau, another resident.

Sometime before midnight, fire rescue officials gave the all clear and allowed residents to return to their units. They said they hope to have the building dried up during the overnight hours.

