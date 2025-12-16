SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A resident who was out for a walk in Southwest Miami-Dade spotted a python and called workers to capture it and remove it.

The resident found the python near 133rd Street and 112nd Avenue. The snake was first spotted last Thanksgiving, and had been in the area for a while.

Workers from “Humane Iguana Control” were called in, and removed the snake that was hiding in a large plant.

