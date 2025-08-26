SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner encountered a scary sight when they noticed a slithery friend in their home.

A Burmese python was found in a shed at a home near 280th Avenue and Southwest 141st Street in Southwest Miami-Dade on Monday.

Miami-Dade Firefighter Captain Rusty Shaw, who heads up the department’s venom response team, arrived to the rescue and carefully captured and removed the snake.

Officials say the Burmese python is one of South Florida’s most destructive invasive species.

