SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heartbreak and sorrow swelled inside a South Miami-Dade church, as loved ones of victims killed in a semi-truck crash near Fort Pierce gathered to say their final farewell.

Funeral services for two of the three people killed in the Aug. 12 crash on the Florida Turnpike were held at Princeton Church of the Nazarene on Saturday.

It was a heavy, emotional day for family and friends of 30-year-old Herby Dufresne and 37-year-old Faniola Joseph.

The victims’ families said they were guiding stars to them and were adored by everyone, describing them as two young family members who were taken too soon.

“Her daughter found strength in tenderness,” said a speaker during the service.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, all three victims were killed when commercial semi-truck driver Harjinder Singh made an illegal U-turn on the highway.

Loved ones said the victims, who were riding in a minivan, were visiting South Florida, where they had once lived, and were returning home to Indiana.

FHP troopers said Singh, an Indian-born Sikh, was in the U.S. illegally.

“So you had a car coming, run into it, and it ended up killing three people,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But as for Dufresne and Joseph, loved ones said they will never be forgotten.’

Members of the humanitarian organization Sikhs for Justice spoke to the press on Saturday.

“We depart in a final prayer,” said one of the members spoke with reporters.

“Our deepest sympathies go to the family of the victims,” said another member.

Singh faces three counts of vehicular homicide. He has pleaded not guilty.

