MIAMI (WSVN) - A 53-year-old man is facing charges for stealing his neighbor’s A/C condenser and selling it for parts, according to police.

Authorities say there were scratch marks left on the ground outside of the victim’s home that led them the home of Robert Alvarez.

Police surrounded Alvarez’s home Wednesday after he refused to come out.

After more than six hours, Alvarez surrendered to police.

He’s been charged with burglary, unoccupied dwelling and grand theft.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.