MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody after prompting a multi-hour SWAT situation outside his home when he decided to barricade himself after police tried to serve a warrant.

Miami Police detectives said they established a perimeter in the area of Northwest 35 Avenue and Third Street for a burglary suspect just before 3 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, officers were serving a warrant related to a previous burglary incident to a subject who lives in a home in the area. The subject barricaded himself once he noticed a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

7News cameras captured heavy police activity in the neighborhood with a street blocked. Some neighbors were seen being escorted by officers to their homes.

For several hours, the police presence grew. Some detectives were seen with long guns and in unmarked cars, while others carried battering rams. At one point, police warned over a loud speaker that they were going to deploy their K-9 if the man didn’t surrender.

A woman said she encountered the standoff while on her evening walk.

“This is the first time we see something like this here,” said area resident Walkira Martinez. “It’s so crazy and scary to see all these cops here because the area is so calm.”

Around 9:30 p.m., detectives said the man was located in the attic of the home and surrendered to officers.

Details remain limited as to the charges the man faces or the circumstances behind his arrest. His identity also remains unknown.

