NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is behind bars after, authorities said, he led deputies on a pursuit that would end in a crash in North Miami-Dade.

Omarion Anderson appeared before a judge Friday morning. Detectives believe the 22-year-old could be connected to other crimes.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the agency’s Robbery Intervention Detail attempted to stop a white BMW with dark tints at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

When Anderson eppeared to have no interest in stopping, a pursuit ensued.

Deputies said Anderson crashed into an unmarked MDSO unit and kept driving, but then slammed into a pole at Northwest 27th Avenue and 95th Street, where the pursuit came to an abrupt end.

Investigators said they found a handgun and an AK-47-style pistol Inside of the vehicle. They also determined the suspect’s car to be a match to one used in two recent burglaries.

After a trip to the hospital, Anderson and two unknown female passengers were taken into custody.

However, both women were later released without charges.

Now Anderson is facing a list of charges that include running from police and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

On top of those charges, deputies said, Anderson was driving with a suspended license with multiple suspensions.

