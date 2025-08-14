NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An attempted burglary in Northwest Miami-Dade took an unexpected turn when a victim defended himself and his property from a crook, who’s now hospitalized after a rough takedown.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2100 block of Northwest 42nd Street following reports of a burglary, just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

After arriving at the scene and speaking with the victim, a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim spotted someone leaving the backyard of a home with his hands full of stuff.

“I’m sitting in the car looking at him, so I snuck out the car, opened the gate, and by the time he looked up, I’m right in his face,” the victim was heard telling investigators.

The victim then confronted the alleged burglar, and a struggle between the two ensued.

At some point during the fight, the victim pushed the intruder to the ground, which caused him to get a small cut on his face.

The victim then dialed 911.

The intruder stayed on the ground with a bloody head until deputies arrived.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene and transported the suspect to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

7News cameras captured the suspect in pain on the ground as paramedics placed him on a stretcher with a blood trail going across his face.

Deputies said the intruder told them his name was Carlos Mendez.

Court records show Mendez has an extensive criminal past. He’s been arrested for drug possession, theft, loitering, battery, grand theft and more.

After this latest attempted burglary, he will have another charge added on to his record.

MDSO detectives are leading the investigation.

