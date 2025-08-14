NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An attempted burglary in Northwest Miami-Dade took an unexpected turn when a victim was able to defend himself and his property from a crook, who’s now hospitalized after a rough take down.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2100 block of Northwest 42nd Street just after 4:30a.m. Thursday following reports of a burglary.

After arriving at the scene and speaking with the victim, a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was outside his home when he saw another man walking from his backyard with an item in hand.

“I’m sitting in the car looking at him, so I snuck out the car, opened the gate and by the time he looked up I’m in his face,” the victim was heard telling investigators.

The victim then confronted the alleged burglar and a struggle between the two ensued.

At some point during the fight, the victim pushed the intruder to the ground, which caused him to get a small cut on his face.

The victim then dialed 911.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on scene and transported the suspect to a nearby hospital in stable condition. 7News cameras captured the suspect laying on a stretcher with a blood trail going across his face.

MDSO detectives are leading the investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.