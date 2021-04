NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for the burglars behind a cash crime.

Surveillance video shows the men ransacking a store counter last Saturday.

Officials say they stole a cash register, lotto tickets and tobacco products.

They also damaged an ATM.

The burglary happened at a Kwik Stop near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 119th Street in North Miami.

