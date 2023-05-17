MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the thieves who, they said, broke into a Miami Shores and took off with two cars.

According to Miami Shores Police, the subjects targeted a house along Northeast 93rd Street, near 12th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

7News cameras captured police officers searching for evidence in the garage of the home.

Police said one of the stolen vehicles was later found dumped in Fort Lauderdale.

The break-in takes place days after police in Miami Shores set up a perimeter and apprehended a suspected armed robber.

