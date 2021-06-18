MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people behind a break-in at a tattoo shop in Miami.
City of Miami Police responded to the scene of the burglary near Northwest 24th Avenue and 36th Street, just after 10:15 a.m., Friday.
The owner said the thieves smashed the windows and stole valuables, including a rifle and a safe.
Detectives conducted interviews and canvassed the surrounding area for surveillance footage or witnesses, as they continue to investigate.
If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.