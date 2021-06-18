MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people behind a break-in at a tattoo shop in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene of the burglary near Northwest 24th Avenue and 36th Street, just after 10:15 a.m., Friday.

The owner said the thieves smashed the windows and stole valuables, including a rifle and a safe.

Detectives conducted interviews and canvassed the surrounding area for surveillance footage or witnesses, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

