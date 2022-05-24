MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three thieves were caught on camera Saturday, as they broke into a home along Miami Beach.

Due to the traumatic event the family went through, they have asked to not disclose their names.

“There were three individuals all dressed up as Orthodox Jewish people, it was the Sabbath, and they went through the back, tore opened the door,” said the father.

Footage captured on the family’s Ring camera captured the men knocking at the front door, and when he’s sure no one’s home, the trio made their way in through the back.

According to the family who lives there, in less then 10 minutes, the crooks took off and carried suitcases filled with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of belongings, including high-end watches and handbags.

“Just a terrible, terrible feeling to know that stuff we’ve had since childhood, memories, and all of these sentimental values, are gone,” said the mother.

The crime was committed while the couple was at synagogue.

The family’s 12-year-old son came back early and was the one who found out first that the home had been ransacked.

“The second I saw my parent’s room, I thought I was going to have a stroke,” said the son.

He was able to compose himself and said he knew exactly what to do next.

He had gone to get help from a neighbor and called 911.

“I believe that we have been robbed,” said the son on the Ring camera footage.

“The weird thing was normal burglars would just take random stuff, but these guys knew exactly what to take,” said the son.

“They knew to go into my son’s room to get luggage out of his room to use, and they knew which drawers to open. Not every drawer in the room was open. Only the drawers that have valuables, only the area and the closet that had valuables,” said the mother.

The family had recently moved from New York and said they feel violated.

“Knowing someone was in my house, it makes me feel very worried,” said the son. “It’s the worst feeling to have.”

“Just that feeling of someone invading your home space and knowing exactly where things are. It was a huge invasion of our privacy, our home, our life,” said the father.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

