MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami homeowner is reeling after he said, he was targeted by a backyard burglar — twice.

Surveillance video from September shows the thief stealing a pressure washer.

The security footage captured the same man back on the property, located in the area of Northeast 82nd Street and Seventh Avenue, Monday.

The homeowner, who identified himself as Brian, said this time he stole more tools, including a leaf blower

“I feel violated. Somebody came in and took the stuff that you’ve worked for, you know, and that you use around the house for your everyday maintenance or whatnot and somebody just comes in and takes it,” said Brian. “It’s invasion of your space.”

The items were taken from a house.

Police believe the same subject may also be responsible for a similar crime in El Portal.

If you have any information on these burglaries or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

