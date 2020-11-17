Burglar swipes laptops from Camillus Health building in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, raided a community health center in downtown Miami.

Surveillance video captured the subjects roaming the halls and rummaging through desks at the Camillus Health Concern building near Fifth Street and Third Court in Miami, Oct. 13.

According to City of Miami Police, he got away with several items, including two laptops worth more than $3,000.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

