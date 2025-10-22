SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man who, they said, was caught on camera ransacking a car in South Miami and taking off with thousands of dollars in valuables.

The surveillance video caught the crook in the act in a parking lot along U.S. 1, near Southwest 73rd Street, at around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 6.

After parking his black SUV next to the victim’s vehicle, the burglar opened the doors of the victim’s dark colored sedan and even popped the trunk.

Investigators said the thief stole more than $13,000 worth of items and may be driving with a New Jersey license plate.

Officials urge anyone with information about the subject’s identity or whereabouts to contact South Miami Police at 305-663-6301 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

