FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A burglar’s smashing entrance has forced a business owner in Florida City to make a difficult decision.

Surveillance video captured the subject, his face covered with a light colored handkerchief or bandanna, as he threw a brick at the storefront glass of Mellow Martian Smoke Shop, located along East Palm Drive, at around 4:20 a.m., Friday.

The burglar then ransacked the business. The perpetrator is seen making three different trips in and out of the smoke shop within minutes while holding stolen items.

The crook caused so much damage, a spokesperson for the store said they’ve had to close while they clean up and make repairs.

