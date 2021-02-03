Burglar caught on camera stealing pressure cleaner, truck from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A pressure cleaner crime has been caught on camera, and that’s not all the thief made off with.

Video surveillance captured the moment a crook stole a pressure cleaner from a home back in July, near Northwest Seventh Court and Eighth Street Road.

The homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous, said the bandit was able to enter the home through her next-door neighbor’s home.

The pressure cleaner was just the beginning.

“Somebody came into the property through our next-door neighbor’s house,” said the homeowner. “Through the canal, they saw what they want. They searched all of the doors in the patio, and they found the keys where we store them.”

Investigators said the burglar also stole a black 2004 Toyota Tacoma truck from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

