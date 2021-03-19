Burglar caught on camera breaking into car at Biscayne parking lot

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for a crook behind a bash and dash in downtown Miami.

A man was captured on camera stealing items from a car.

Surveillance footage shows him casually breaking the passenger side and back windows.

A laptop and other belongings were stolen.

It happened at a parking lot on Biscayne Boulevard and 10th Street, next to the Perez Art Museum.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

