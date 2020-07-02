BurgerFi apologizes, holds sensitivity training after cashier says 2 battered him, used gay slurs

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A restaurant chain is trying to make things right with a cashier who was fired after, he said, two customers called him homophobic slurs and got into a brawl with him that was recorded on video.

The BurgerFi located along the 1200 block of Washington Avenue in Miami Beach was closed on Thursday for sensitivity training.

Back on June 28, cellphone video captured part of the violent chain of events that left the employee, 24-year-old Jaquan Walker, with multiple injuries and out of a job.

Walker, 24, said the situation escalated after he took the two men’s order. He said they ended up using hateful slurs.

“They was saying ‘[expletive] [gay slur],’ a whole bunch of things, ‘We’re gonna kill you,'” said Walker.

BurgerFi today was closed due to “Sensitivity Training,” as the signs say at the 12th & Washington location. @wsvn w/another #exclusive on changes the co. says it’s making after the battery of an employee who was also showered with homophobic slurs on job then fired last month pic.twitter.com/0u63NlQ767 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 3, 2020

Walker, who was fired after the incident, sent a tweet to 7News that reads, “Thank you so much for putting my story out there for the world to see. Thank you for taking the time out to hear me out. This was so unfair. All I want is justice for not only me but my community as well. They will see us, they will hear us, they will respect us. ✊🏿🏳️‍🌈”

Hilton Napoleon, an attorney representing BurgerFi, stressed the restaurant chain is working to make things right with Walker and his family.

“If I were talking to him directly, I would apologize for what happened to him,” said Napoleon. “No employee should be discriminated against or attacked for their sexual orientation while they’re at work.”

Many who are following the story on social media agree with the attorney.

One person tweeted, “Omg, it’s crazy!!! What is going on, people!! Can you learn to accept each other?”

Through Napoleon, BurgerFi said the two men who battered Walker need to be found and charged.

“I have a call in to the state attorney regarding this incident, and we want the people to know, and Mr. Walker to know, that we’re doing everything we possibly can to bring the assailants to justice,” said Napoleon.

When asked why Walker was fired in the first place, the attorney replied, “So, there are several moving parts regarding this investigation It’s still ongoing. We’re taking this incident very, very seriously.”

A BurgerFi spokesperson said the chain has hired a public relations firm to assist in the matter. As for whether Walker will be offered his job back or any job with the company, the spokesperson said they’re still working actively on a resolution.

