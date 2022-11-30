NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was driving and minding his businesses said a case of road rage left him with a flat tire.

Police told 7News that at least one bullet hit that man’s car, but the driver is going to be OK.

The incident happened at Northwest 27th Avenue near 87th Street, Tuesday night.

7News cameras showed a bullet hole in the victim’s car.

The driver, who did not want to be shown on camera, said he heard two shots while he was driving on 27th Avenue.

“I just heard boom, boom, two shots were happening, the driver said. “I don’t know where the bullet came from, I don’t know the guy, he was shooting on the street, I don’t know what’s going on, basically my car got shot twice, two bullets, and thank God I got lucky I didn’t get shot. I’m still alive.”

Police are still working to learn the circumstances that led up to this shooting.

