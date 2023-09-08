MIAMI (WSVN) - As the 20th anniversary for The Children’s Trust organization approaches, several South Florida landmarks were lit up as a tribute.

On Thursday, several buildings throughout Miami-Dade County were lit up in the organization’s vibrant green-pantone hue. The grand finale took place at the heart of Miami’s downtown skyline.

The buildings that participated in the tribute included the following:

Stephen P. Clark Center

Miami-Dade County Courthouse

PortMiami Entrance feature (Globe)

PortMiami Terminal A (Royal Caribbean Group)

PortMiami Terminal B (Norwegian Cruise Line)

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)

Freedom Tower

Paramount Miami World Center

Hard Rock Stadium

Kaseya Center

The organization was created after Miami-Dade County voters on Sept. 10, 2002 approved a referendum to establish it. The goal for The Children’s trust is to offer essential financial support to hundreds of organizations that will directly improve the lives of children and families.

“As we stand here today, The Children’s Trust has a stronger influence than ever,” said President & CEO James R. Haj. “With this influence comes profound responsibility and accountability. Looking ahead to the next 20 years and beyond, we must reflect on the path that has shaped us into an essential resource in the lives of Miami-Dade County’s children and families.”

Florida International University, Miami Dade College and Florida Memorial University will showcase the organizations anniversary on their digital platforms.

Since its inception 20 years ago, The Children’s Trust has engaged with over 2.2 million children, family members and community members who dedicated their time to serve them.

