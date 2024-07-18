MIAMI (WSVN) - A strip mall in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood is battling the aftermath of a fierce fire that engulfed a popular bike shop.

On Wednesday, the City of Miami Fire Rescue and Miami Police units were dispatched to Suarez Bike Shop located on Flagler Street and Southwest Ninth Avenue, just after 7:45 p.m.

Cellphone video captured firefighters working to knock down the flames and smoke coming from the roof of the business.

The owner’s son, Josue Suarez later confirmed the fire started due to bike batteries exploding while being cleaned by a staff member.

Suarez says his father is devastated.



“You can see on his he’s a bit worried, you know, about what we’re going to do about the money how the crisis is right,” said Suarez. “We lost the bikes because of heat, but what we lost most was the repair shop.”

The bike shop has been a staple in the community for years, a place where teenagers would go and get their bikes fixed for free.

“It’s a shock. I always come here; this is my favorite bike shop,” said Jimmy Joseph.



“It’s really sad. I come here almost two weeks,” said Brandon Acosta. “My bike always has a problem, so I always get this done.”

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the significant damage caused by the fire would not be contained to the bike shop alone, but travel to adjacent businesses.

Bukrdo’s Barbershop next door feeling the remnants of the flames early Thursday morning.

7News taking us inside, where a ceiling caved, pieces of debris were scattered around the floor, and the barber stations and materials were destroyed.

The owners say they are devastated and uncertain about how they should move forward from this tragedy.

The strip mall is without power and livelihoods are being affected.

Business owners and family members are grappling, trying to figure out if they can reopen their business.



The bike shop is temporarily closed.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with the bike shop’s repair costs, if you would like to donate, click here.

