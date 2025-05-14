MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have closed a section of a major roadway in Miami during rush hour after a building overhang and part of a roof collapsed onto a street, officials said.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to reports of a building collapse along the 3100 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, at around 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

Surveillance video from a business across the street captured the partial overhang. The overhang was seen coming down moments after a black SUV heading northbound drove by the building. A sedan is seen swerving in order to avoid the debris.

The business owner who provided the security footage said he heard what sounded like a roar, a very unusual sound that he had not heard before. He said he came running outside and saw the immediate aftermath of the partial collapse.

Just after 6 p.m., 7News cameras captured structural damage and the collapsed overhang.

Officials said the occupants of an apartment located at the rear of the structure were evacuated in case there was a secondary collapse.

Witnesses said there was pedestrian on the sidewalk moments before the partial collapse, but no one was hurt.

Miami Police officers have shut down Northwest Seventh Avenue in both directions between 30th and 32nd streets while crews clear debris from the street and the Miami Building Department completes its assessment of the building’s integrity.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The family who was evacuated has been allowed to return to their home. No one was displaced.

Electricity has been lost in the area, so a Florida Power and Light crew responded to the scene.

Officials said the structure will be demolished, possibly within a week.

