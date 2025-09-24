MIAMI (WSVN) - A building in the 305 is getting a bold, new makeover.

The space, located on 75 Northwest 72nd Street in Miami, will soon be home to Oolite Arts, a local nonprofit organization that supports local artists.

Miami-based artist HOXXOH is transforming the entirety of the building into a colorful mural.

He’ll be using a cherry picker and special sprayer to cover every wall of the structure with his signature swirling designs.

“Oolite Arts commissioned me to paint this building that is going to be the future home of their facility. Being an artist based in Miami for the past 20 years, I’ve enjoyed many of the programming and shows that Oolite has done and I’m super honored to be working with them on this project,” said HOXXOH.

The mural will take several days to finish.

