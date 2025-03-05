NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to contain a fire that erupted in a building and spread to multiple vehicles.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the 3100 block of Northwest 54th Street in the Brownsville neighborhood of Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured heavy smoke and flames from the structure.

Officials said the fire is under control.

It’s unclear what caused this fire to erupt or if there are any injuries.

