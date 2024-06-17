MIAMI (WSVN) - The Temple Court apartment complex that was charred by flames last week will be torn down.

City of Miami officials said the demolition of the building located at 431 Northwest Third Street will begin on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The four-story apartment building went up in flames last Monday after, police say, 73-year-old man Juan Francisco Figueroa set it on fire. He is accused of shooting a maintenance worker and causing the fire that burned for over eight hours.

According to officials, the fire partially destroyed the apartment complex and “poses an imminent risk of collapse.”

“Demolition will begin because of the hazardous material that is inside the building,” said Kenia Fallat, Director of Communication for the City of Miami.

The fire damaged the upper floors of the two wings and the interior and exterior walls.

The damaged floors have also been exposed to the weight of recent rainfall, exacerbating the already dangerous condition.

The historic building was constructed in the 1920s and was built with a wood frame.

Access to the building is prohibited and nobody will be allowed to pick up any personal items.

“We have informed the residents that building has been deemed unsafe and they no longer are going to be able to go inside the building to pull their belongings out,” said Fallat.

Nearly 50 residents from Temple Court Apartments, who lost their homes in a devastating fire and shooting, have been relocated to Motel 6 in West Miami-Dade with a two-week hotel stay as city officials made living accommodations.

“I was thinking about my stuff because I got my paper and everything,” said a resident.

The family of the maintenance worker, 30-year-old Feder-One Biotte, said he had undergone surgery and a bullet was extracted from his stomach.

“I call him son by the way. I am his godfather — ‘I heard your son got shot,’ and I said ‘My son got shot how that happen,'” said Raynold Romeous.

Figueroa will remain behind bars without bond.

