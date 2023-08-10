DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida athletic director has made quite an impact on the lives of many students. Now that support is coming back around and resulted in a surprise from Buddy’s Helpers, a non-profit organization that recognizes the importance of making a difference in one’s community.

On Thursday, over at Ronald Reagan Doral Senior High School, it was quite a surprise during freshman student orientation for Mr. Dylan Mobley.

For the past six years, Mobley has served as the school’s athletic director and is known for making a real difference in the lives of students here on campus and in the community.

When asked why he does these acts of kindness, his motto is, “Trick loves the kids.” A catchphrase coined by Miami’s very own rapper Trick Daddy, Mobley’s favorite artist.

“[He’s] one of the greatest rappers of all time,” he said.

Now Mobley found out just how much this high school community loves him back.

In addition to all of the hype, Mobley has been gifted with tickets to the Miami Dolphins home opener, as they take on the Denver Broncos in September.

Joe Trost with the non-profit organization said they recognize student-athletes, coaches and school leaders who make a difference in their community. This surprise mission was accomplished.

“I’m extremely surprised,” said Mobley. “Normally I’m looped in on everything, but this one here, I had no clue what was going on.”

Mobley’s love for students runs deep and spans over 27 years with Miami-Dade Public Schools, from teacher to athletic director, and mentor to so many students, teaching lessons both on and off the field.

“I treat them like my own children,” he said. “Sometimes I have to get rough with them, sometimes I give them love, but whatever it is, I make sure I make the decision based on their greater good.”

He’s described as being selfless and someone who gets the job done, and does not require much credit.

“Mr. Mobley is a great guy,” said one student. “He’s always welcoming he’s always helping us out. Without him, we wouldn’t have the game schedule.”

His students and peers agree.

“He doesn’t like to be out there, he just likes doing things behind the scenes and making sure students are taken care of in every possible way,” said Ramon Garrigo, the high school’s principal.

Calvin Buchanan, the school’s assistant principal, said he is more than just a sports guy.

“He brings so much to the table. He’s a tech guru, and helps with our graduation track” he said.

The accolades for Mobley’s accomplishments were an honor well deserved.

“I’m gonna enjoy the Dolphins game, I’m gonna kick back and I’m gonna really enjoy it,” he said.

