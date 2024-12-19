MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy crashed their unmarked vehicle after they were following a suspected robber in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at Northwest 208th Street and Second Avenue, Thursday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the deputy was being treated by rescue crews.

According to officials, the alleged robbery happened in Broward County and the deputy began to follow the suspect’s dark-colored vehicle.

The suspect then pulled into a parking lot at 208th Street and their vehicle collided with the deputy’s vehicle.

After hitting the deputy’s vehicle, the suspect continued to drive northbound in the parking lot and rammed into a silver van.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the deputy was treated at the scene.

