TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office active search has ended after they located an 8-year-old who had been missing for hours.

Tamarac Police located the child and brought her back to her family.

7Skyforced hovered over deputies speaking to the child’s parents or guardians, Monday evening.

The missing child had been last seen in the area of 5081 Island Club Drive in Tamarac.

The child was missing for about three hours, and there was a rather extensive search, including sending divers who responded to search a nearby body of water.

Fire rescue also responded, but they did not seem to need to check on the child, who seemed to be unhurt.

