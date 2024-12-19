MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery suspect was taken into custody in Miami Gardens after ramming their vehicle into two Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicles, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near Northwest 208th Street and State Road 7, Thursday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where a deputy was being treated by rescue crews.

According to BSO, officials originally began surveillance on the suspect’s dark-colored vehicle in Hollywood.

During the investigation, the suspect pulled into a parking lot at 208th Street and rammed into two BSO vehicles.

After hitting the vehicles, the suspect continued to drive northbound in the parking lot and rammed into a silver van.

Following the collision, the suspect was arrested, and two deputies were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

