SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Heavy clouds of smoke could be seen billowing near the Don Shula Expressway and Bird Road, next to a neighborhood around Southwest 64th Street and 83rd Avenue, early Tuesday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, most of the fire has been extinguished, and no homes are in danger.

No injuries were reported.

