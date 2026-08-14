WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire battle that began on Thursday has now forced authorities to shut down parts of Krome Avenue in West Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a towering wall of smoke blanketed across Krome Avenue.

Fire crews have shut down the road in both directions as they await aerial equipment to help contain the persistent flames with water drops from the nearby lake.

Firefighters may get some help from Mother Nature, as a passing storm heading west across Miami-Dade could send some rain over the fire. The wind is also blowing in a westward direction, which could help push the intense smoke away from the road, improving visibility in the area over time.

The fire currently poses no danger to any structures or residents.

The roadway is expected to remain closed until officials determine it’s safe for drivers to pass through.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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