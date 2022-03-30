WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire battle in West Miami-Dade that has stretched onto its second day has led to a road closure.

Black smoke is billowing from a wooded area near Southwest 137th Avenue and Eighth Street, and officials said the fire is only growing.

“I think it’s gonna be OK, but it’s a little scary,” said Javier Colon, who owns a property nearby.

Crews have shut down the southbound lanes of Southwest 137th Avenue near Sixth Street.

“The fire has now jumped what is the C7 canal on the west side. What was 110 acres of fire last night is now is 160 acres,” said David Rosenbaum with the Florida Forest Service.

That number has since gone up to 385 acres. Officials said the blaze is currently 40% contained.

The first flames ignited Tuesday afternoon. Since then, crews have doused the fire from the ground and by air, but dry and windy conditions have helped embers spread.

“Going to go out there with our own equipment and cut a fire break,” said Colon.

Colon owns land just north of the blaze. He said he is doing what he can to protect his property.

“Just to see if we can stop it. At least not from getting into our own property,” he said.

Extinguishing the fire is proving to be difficult. Flames are rekindling on the northeast side, surrounding a storage facility.

“Without any rain in the forecast, and the continued winds not only today, Wednesday, but through tomorrow as well, we can expect similar conditions,” said Rosenbaum.

The flames can be seen in the distance reigniting again around the wooded area.

The goal for firefighters is to try to make sure than none of the flames jump into any major roadways.

All of South Florida is at high risk of wildfires due to dry conditions, which we won’t get a break from until the rainy season starts in June.

