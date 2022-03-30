WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews continue to fight a brush fire in West Miami-Dade that stretched onto a second day, prompting an hours-long road closure and leasing at least one business to evacuate.

The flames scorched through hundreds of acres Wednesday, in a wooded area near Southwest Eighth Street and 137th Avenue.

Thick smoke was seen billowing into the air all day.

“It’s scary,” said Patrick Lopez, who works nearby.

Since Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service hit the blaze from all angles, but the wind and dry conditions remain persistent problems.

“The fire has now jumped what is the C7 canal on the west side,” said David Rosenbaum with the Florida Forest Service.

According to the Florida Forest Service, about 385 acres in the wooded area have been burned.

As of late Wednesday night, only about 40% of the fire has been contained.

The flames got even closer to the roads, like a hot spot that flared up right next to 137th Avenue.

The fire got so bad that on Wednesday afternoon, crews shut down 137th Avenue near Sixth Street for hours. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

The flames drew dangerously close to some businesses as well, lighting a dumpster and some other equipment on fire.

“They’re just trying to get everybody out of the way,” said Crystal Gonzalez, who works nearby.

The flames forced at least one business to evacuate.

“They just don’t want anybody to get harmed or anything by the fire or the smoke,” said Gonzalez.

Others who worked nearby watched as the smoke edged closer and closer.

“A lot of money worth of trucks and equipment in there. I got to at least salvage my trucks,” said Lopez.

As the night rolled in, flames were still seen lighting up the night sky.

“Hopefully these firefighters can put it out sooner than later,” said Lopez.

