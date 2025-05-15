SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews almost have a brush fire completely contained in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The flames broke out close to the Bonita Lakes neighborhood near Southwest 127th Avenue and 128th Street Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in the area were told to stay indoors to avoid smoke inhalation.

The Florida Forest Service said a total of 16 acres has burned so far.

The fire is 95% contained as of Thursday evening.

