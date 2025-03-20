FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - The brush fire that has been burning in South Miami-Dade for over a week continues burning with no end in sight.

Multiple agencies were on the ground trying to slow down the fierce flames as tens of thousands of acres have been engulfed so far.

According to the Florida Forest Service, 24,000 acres have burned with the fire only 30% contained.

Officials have shut down U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road in both directions due to the ongoing threat of the fire.

The closures have led to gridlock traffic as drivers are not able to get in or out of the keys.

7News cameras captured several helicopters dumping thousands of gallons of water on the blaze.

The pilots explained some of the challenges that they’ve experienced.

“Smoke in the area, decreased visibility, other units operating in the area, congested flight path that we have to watch out for,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Air Rescue Acting Chief Pilot Bob Wallis.

Despite the large area burning, officials said no homes or businesses are in danger.

Officials said they are keeping an eye on the high winds that have speeds of up to 18 miles per hour. The winds shifting the smoke of the fire into some areas of southern Miami-Dade.

“It changes. We have to keep abreast of what’s happening to see which areas are threatened and which areas are safe,” said Wallis.

Video provided by 7News viewers shows the bad visibility on U.S. 1.

“Look at the flames shooting up out there, holy (expletive),” said Angel Velazquez.

He told 7News that he hopes people leave their homes early before getting stuck in standstill traffic.

“I suggest leaving really early in the morning, that’s the only way you’re going to beat this traffic and then later on it gets during the day, the worse traffic’s going to get,” said Velazquez.

