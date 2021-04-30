Brush fire burns 750 acres in South Miami-Dade, leads to road closure

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down a road in South Miami-Dade due to a brush fire that sparked in a remote area.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the blaze sparked south of the Homestead Speedway. As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, it has burned 750 acres with no containment.

Authorities have closed Southwest 344th Street near 117th Avenue due to heavy smoke.

Four Florida Forest Service units and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units are fighting the flames, with more MDFR units en route.

Officials said no structures are currently being threatened.

