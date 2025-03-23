SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new brush fire that erupted in Southwest Miami-Dade has been fully contained.

Florida Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials responded to the 18500 block of 360th Street on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the fire burned five acres.

7News cameras captured crews arriving to a farm-like area with lots of smoke in the distance.

This is the second fire in less than a month to erupt in the area. Crews also fully contained a brush fire that recently broke out in South Miami-Dade and raged on for more than a week.

